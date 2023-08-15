The hottest conditions of the year are here. The Spokane International Airport reached the 100 degree mark for the first time this year. Multiple different cities broke daily record high temperatures including Lewiston at 109, Moses Lake at 104, Spokane at 102, and Sandpoint at 99.
These very hot temperatures are expected to last through Thursday. Until then, an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for most of Central and Eastern Washington while a Heat Advisory remains in effect for much of North Idaho.
Daytime highs remain in the upper 90s and triple digits with lows in the 60s and 70s until the ridge of high pressure over the region breaks down on Friday.
As the ridge breaks down, breezy conditions will increase with sustained winds of 20 mph possible. The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday and Friday because of the increase in winds.
The Department of Ecology issued an Air Quality Alert for Chelan and Okanogan County due to wildfire smoke and stagnant air. That advisory is set to last through Friday.
Heading into the weekend, temperatures will cool down with highs falling into the 80s.