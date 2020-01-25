Sydnee Stelle
Those showers are tapering off for your Saturday night. We'll expect some patchy fog and clouds until we get into early Sunday morning, around 5:00 a.m. That's when that next round of showers will push through.
 
Sunday's rain will look much like Saturday's, as we're expecting dry conditions by the afternoon and maybe even a sun break or two. Temperatures will remain above average in the low-40s for your daytime high.
 
It's too warm for any snow accumulation over the weekend here in Spokane, but the Cascades are a different story. Stevens Pass is expected to get 6-8 inches with this next storm. If you have plans to travel over any mountain passes, please be sure to check pass reports and prepare for winter driving conditions.
 
Off and on showers are expected throughout the next seven days. We are tracking a warming trend as we move through the week though. Daytime highs could reach the 50s as we head into next weekend.
 

