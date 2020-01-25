I hope you like rain!
Sydnee Stelle
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 95%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 37°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:25:25 AM
- Sunset: 04:39:18 PM
- Dew Point: 36°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Cloudy with occasional light rain late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Tonight
Cloudy with occasional light rain late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chance of Rain: 70%
Sunrise: 07:25:25 AM
Sunset: 04:39:18 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy with occasional light rain late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 07:24:20 AM
Sunset: 04:40:51 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:23:13 AM
Sunset: 04:42:24 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:22:04 AM
Sunset: 04:43:57 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:20:53 AM
Sunset: 04:45:31 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:19:40 AM
Sunset: 04:47:05 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:18:25 AM
Sunset: 04:48:40 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SW @ 15mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
