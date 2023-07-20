It is hot as temperatures today in the region topped out in the upper 90s with some areas reaching temperatures over 100 degrees.
The LC Valley remains in a Heat Advisory through Friday with high temperatures in the mid-100s and overnight lows not expected to fall below 70 degrees.
Tomorrow, the forecast is looking similar to today with little relief though areas toward Central Washington may cool down just a couple of degrees.
A low pressure system will slowly drop in our direction which will lead to a slow cool down. Weekend temperatures are still expected to be hot.
A breeze will pick up in the afternoons ahead which will increase fire danger. Steady speeds of 10-20 MPH can be expected.
Sunday and Monday will likely be the breeziest days with a larger temperature drop. Highs will be more toward average with temperatures in the 80s. After that, models show a warming trend restarting next week.
Stay safe, find AC, dress in light clothing, and as always, stay hydrated in this dry heat.