Daytime high temperatures reached the high-90s and triple digits across the state on Sunday, making for one of the hottest days so far this year!
Spokane and Coeur d’Alene reached about 97 degrees today, while a heat advisory went into effect Sunday morning for the Columbia Basin, central WA, and portions of the Palouse and LC Valley. These areas reached 100 degrees or higher, making for a sweltering end to the weekend. This advisory will expire Sunday night as temperatures cool down a bit overnight.
The arrival of a cold front Monday morning will cool the region down about ten degrees, with daytime highs reaching the mid-80s across the Inland Northwest. These cooler temperatures may feel good, but the downside to this system popping up is the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. We are tracking the likelihood of these storms moving across the Cascades and northern mountains primarily between Monday morning and early evening.
These storms could produce rain showers, gusty winds, small hail, and most concerning, dry lightning. The National Weather Service is calling for another Red Flag Warning to go into effect Monday from 11 a.m. to eight p.m. considering the possibility for these dry lightning strikes.
Our seven-day forecast is looking pretty good, with temperatures gradually warming back up to the 90s by next weekend.