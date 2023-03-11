Our old good friend rain is on the way! The snow is moving out as warmer temperatures move in, and this next system is feeling a whole lot more like Spring.
As we wake up with our clocks ahead one hour thanks to Daylight Saving Time, the first half of our Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry, with some sunshine peeking through. By late afternoon, a wet system from the west will roll into town, brining showers through Sunday night.
Rain will fall all day Monday, as well. This rain will be heavy at times and will accompany a cold front into Monday night. Forecast models indicate rain accumulation of a tenth to a quarter inch across north central and northeast WA, and into the north Idaho Panhandle. The heavier surges will produce more rain across the region at various times throughout the day. These showers mixed with melting snow could potentially lead to minor field flooding in areas with poor drainage.
Tuesday brings ongoing shower activity, with a chance for some light snow to mix into the rainfall. After this, mostly calmer and sunnier conditions will move into reach! Thursday and Friday (St. Patrick’s Day) look especially beautiful, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 50s!
Spring-like weather is well on the way. Grab an umbrella Sunday-Tuesday, then soak in the sun toward the end of the week!