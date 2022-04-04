With the expected high winds in the Inland Northwest, Avista shares their recommended do's and don'ts to stay safe during this storm.
Do:
• Unplug your electronic equipment, including computers.
• Leave a porch light on so you, and Avista service people, can tell when you have power again.
• Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to prevent food spoilage. Food should stay frozen for about one full day and fresh in the refrigerator for about four hours.
• Lower the thermostat on all your electric heat sources to an absolute minimum.
• Then... Wait a half hour after power comes back on to return your thermostat to a normal setting.
Don't:
• Use candles. They're fire hazards.
• Heat your home with an outdoor grill or other items not intended for indoor use. They can create deadly fumes indoors.
• Wire an emergency generator into your home electrical system. Backfeed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.
• Go near downed power lines. Stay away. Treat all power lines as live.
To report power outages, visit: myavista.com/outage or call 800-227-9187.