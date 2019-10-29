As a result of the Arctic front moving through yesterday we have seen some substantially colder temperatures today compared to what we should be seeing for this time of year. Our high today will only stretch into the mid 30's. Things felt significantly cooler than what numbers were saying earlier this morning with the lingering winds from yesterday. Winds today will be nothing compared to the breezy conditions yesterday. They should be fairly light. Today look for plenty of sunshine with clear skies tonight. Temperatures in the overnight hours are expected to drop into the low teens.
For your Wednesday we will be starting a warming trend, but don't get too excited. Temperatures will be only increasing into the upper 30's for the high. The sunshine and calm winds will look to remain in place tomorrow. By Halloween we are heading back into the low 40's. We will look for upper 40's to low 50's by the weekend, so it should not be quite as cold heading into next week.
