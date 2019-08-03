Sydnee Stelle
Expect temperatures to warm up on Sunday! We're looking for sunshine and daytime highs in the low-90s for the second half of your weekend in Spokane, but it doesn't stop there! Some high pressure to the South is pushing up toward the Pacific Northwest and will bring temperatures in the mid-90s for your Monday, and upper-90s for Tuesday. It looks like this week could bring the hottest day of 2019 so far. Our daytime highs will stay in the 90s until Friday when a cold front moves through. Next weekend is looking to be dramatically cooler, with highs in the 70s. 
 
With temperatures rising, remember to check on those without AC, be extra careful about kids and pets in hot cars, and make sure you're drinking enough water. This week is looking to be HOT. 

