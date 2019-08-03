It's Getting HOT!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 14%
- Feels Like: 86°
- Heat Index: 86°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 86°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:29:14 AM
- Sunset: 08:21:45 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 93F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:29:14 AM
Sunset: 08:21:45 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: N @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:30:31 AM
Sunset: 08:20:16 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:31:49 AM
Sunset: 08:18:46 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:33:08 AM
Sunset: 08:17:13 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SW @ 7mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:34:26 AM
Sunset: 08:15:39 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:35:46 AM
Sunset: 08:14:04 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:37:05 AM
Sunset: 08:12:27 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
