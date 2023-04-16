Batten down the hatches Sunday night across eastern Washington and north Idaho, high winds are set to stick around into early Monday morning.
Sunday brought wind gusts as high as 38 mph in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, even reaching almost 50 mph in the Tri-Cities. Sustained wind speeds remained in the high-teens and low-20s across the region into Sunday evening, with gusts a bit lower but still fast around 30 mph in Spokane and the Idaho Panhandle.
Wind gusts will remain relatively strong throughout early Monday morning, settling in the mid-teens as we head out the door for our morning commute.
Along with the gusty winds, there is still a chance for more rainfall and isolated thunderstorms moving east across the Inland Northwest overnight. By the first half of Monday, skies will be mostly sunny, yet cloud coverage will increase throughout the day making room for evening rain and possible snow showers.
The INW will remain under an active system most of the week, as chances for additional valley rain and light mountain snowfall stick around. Temperatures will also remain below average most of the week, as temperatures take a dip into the high-40s and low-50s starting Monday. By the end of the week, we'll be inching closer to the lower-60s.