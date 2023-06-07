It's going to be hot, hot, hot today! We are set to see the warmest temperatures of the 7-Day forecast today with widespread 90s for the daytime high across the Inland Northwest.
Conditions will be mostly dry with the exception of the possibility of thunderstorms developing in central Idaho and western Montana.
Changes are on the way with our next system moving in for the second half of the week, bringing scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. We will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Temperatures will also take a dip from the 90s back to the upper 70s and low 80s to wrap up the week and the weekend, with very scattered chances for showers that will linger Saturday and Sunday.