Sydnee Stelle
We talked about how hot last week was going to be, it turned out to be the hottest week of the year so far. This week, though, is looking to be even hotter.
 
We'll watch for temperatures to reach the low-90s on Sunday, with calm winds and lots of sunshine. That sunshine takes us all the way through next week. By Monday, daytime highs will climb to the upper-90s. Our afternoon temperatures will stay there until Friday, flirting with the triple digits all week long.
 
It looks like we finally get a little relief by next weekend, when daytime highs fall to the upper-80s. 
 
Fire danger is already high, but this long stretch of hot weather will be a cause for concern. Please be careful this week! 

