Scattered rain remains in the forecast today with below average temperatures that will only reach into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Patchy fog is expected Friday morning, otherwise we should see drier weather and daytime highs that will head back into the upper 70s and 80s through Saturday.
Our next system is set to arrive Sunday into Monday, picking up the winds and cooling our temperatures down once again as we head back into the low 70s for Labor Day. We will also watch for spotty showers possible in North Idaho.