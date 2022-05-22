Tonight will see increasing clouds across Spokane after a beautiful day filled with sunshine. The overnight low will drop to 45 degrees with a calm wind.
Changes are on the way for the beginning of the work week, with showers likely and a possible thunderstorm Monday afternoon. The daytime high will be near 66 degrees with a light wind. The chance of precipitation is at 60%, with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Higher amounts are possible within thunderstorms.
By the middle of the work week we will see a drier weather pattern with a gradual warmup on the way!