Happy Easter to those who celebrate! Unfortunately, there will only be a few short windows of dry weather to get the kids out hunting for eggs across the yard.
A system full of rain is on the way across the state, with showers settling in across the Inland Northwest Sunday afternoon. Keep the umbrellas handy throughout the day, steady rain showers are expected to settle in mainly after one p.m. tomorrow.
On the upside, daytime highs for our Easter Sunday will be in the low and mid-60s, even creeping into the 70s for some of us southeast of Spokane! Conditions could feel muggy outside when rain isn’t falling. Wind gusts could peak into the low-20s across the Palouse and Central Washington Sunday as well, before calming down into early Monday morning.
Monday through Wednesday, there will be periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. As temperatures rise into the 60s, too, there are a few potential impacts to look out for across the region: rises on rivers, creeks and streams. Sharp rises are expected early this work week as snow melts and warmer rains work through the basins.
The ladder half of the work week is looking drier and sunnier!