Labor Day, work week forecast!
- Ava Wainhouse, NonStop Local KHQ Forecaster/Reporter
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 63°
- Heat Index: 63°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 63°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:11:02 AM
- Sunset: 07:26:18 PM
- Dew Point: 56°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:11:02 AM
Sunset: 07:26:18 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:12:23 AM
Sunset: 07:24:18 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:13:45 AM
Sunset: 07:22:18 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:15:06 AM
Sunset: 07:20:17 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:16:27 AM
Sunset: 07:18:17 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: S @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:17:48 AM
Sunset: 07:16:16 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SSE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:19:09 AM
Sunset: 07:14:15 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
