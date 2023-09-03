Overcast, 20% chance of showers on Labor Day

Spokane 7-day forecast
Scattered showers are set to continue into Labor Day across the region, with daytime highs cooling down to the upper-60s and low-70s. 
 
As we wrap up the holiday weekend, conditions remain cool and breezy as a cold front sits over the region. Sunday's overnight lows are dropping into the mid-50s, only rising to about 70 degrees in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene on Monday. There is a 20 percent chance for showers in Spokane and North Idaho on Labor Day, with possible embedded thunderstorms in parts of Idaho and Western Montana.
 
Winds will also pick up tomorrow, remaining steady in the teens across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene - with gusts getting even stronger, into the high-20s, across Central WA and the Columbia Basin.
 
Skies will slowly clear and temperatures will begin to warm up throughout the rest of the week! Daytime highs will rise to the high-70s by the end of the week into next weekend. Overnight lows, however, will be on the cool side in the upper-40s. 