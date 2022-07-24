SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has put an Excessive Heat Watch in effect beginning Tuesday, July 26 and lasting through the evening of Friday, July 29.
Those who are sensitive to heat, such as young children, babies, and those over 65 OR those without effective cooling means, are at an especially high risk to heat related illnesses. In some areas, including Spokane, Yakima, Walla Walla, and even Lewiston later in the week, this risk is high for the entire population.
Temperatures will begin to rise Sunday and Monday, according to NWS, jumping up Tuesday with highs expected to be between 92-105 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperatures should peak Thursday, with a high between 95-110 degrees. This puts the temperatures between 8-15 degrees higher than average for this time of year.
Overnight temperatures are not expected to cool significantly, making overnight recovery difficult, especially for homes that are not air conditioned.
Heat exposure can begin affecting outdoor workers or those sensitive to heat at temperatures as low as 86 degrees, so it's imperative to take appropriate measures to reduce heat sickness over the next week. OSHA further states a moderate risk to heat illness begins for strenuous work at temperatures between 70-77 degrees Fahrenheit, so know your limits and don't take unnecessary risks.
NWS recommends limiting outdoor activities, wearing light clothing, applying sunscreen, and drinking a lot of water. If work must be done outdoors, try to limit it to times very early or very late in the day.
Heat Sickness
It really doesn't take much to start feeling the effects of heat, both mild and severe.
Heat sicknesses should always be taken seriously and treated promptly, even the less severe heat rash and cramps. Rashes caused by sweating can form blisters, especially in elbows, knees, and other joints or folds of skin.
Cramps are an early sign of more severe heat exposure, and you should immediately get out of direct sunlight, drink water or a sports drink with electrolytes, and cool off. If cramps persist after a few hours, seek medical attention.
Heat exhaustion is very serious. Skin may be cold or moist to the touch, and an you may show the following signs:
- Heavy sweating
- Paleness
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Fainting
Additionally, the pulse rate will be fast and weak, and breathing will be fast and shallow. If you or someone around you shows these symptoms immediately take steps to get them out of the sun and somewhere cool.
If heat exhaustion is not treated, it can progress to heat stroke, which is life-threatening and can come on extremely fast.
When the body becomes unable to control its temperature, it rises rapidly. temperature rises rapidly. Persons affected lose the ability to sweat, an important mechanism the body uses to cool down. Because of this, the skin may be warm and very dry. Within just 10 to 15 minutes, body temperature may rise to 106°F or higher.
Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided. Call 911 immediately if you or someone with you shows the following symptoms:
- An extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)
- Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)
- Rapid, strong pulse
- Throbbing headache
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Confusion
- Unconsciousness
Notably, it is possible to experience heat sickness even if you stay out of the sun. If your body is unable to cool down, even if you're inside, things can take a serious turn. Be alert during this heatwave for any symptoms of heat sickness, whether out under the sun or not.
Beat the Heat
Sometimes the heat can be too much, but you can take steps to temper the worst of it.
- Drink water frequently, at least 8 oz. every half hour. Alternatively, a sports drink may be had.
- Take breaks in the shade to drink water every 15 minutes, even when not thirsty
- Eat salty snacks. Drinking too much water can unbalance your electrolytes, specifically sodium. A salty snack can help balance it out.
- Dress cool. Wear a single layer of lightweight clothing. Change it if it becomes wet with sweat.
- Ramp up exercise slowly. It takes at least a week to get used to hot summer temperatures.
- Take it slow, and stay indoors with AC or fans whenever possible.
NWS Seattle shared the following tips for staying cool:
NWS Spokane also has some advice:
In their advice, NWS states fans and open windows will not be enough. Luckily, Guy Tannenbaum has info on resources available for those who need help beating the heat this coming week.