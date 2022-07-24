Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to over 100 degrees. Overnight temperatures will have a harder time cooling off the longer the heatwave lasts. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week.