Layer Up to Enjoy the Sunshine on Friday!
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
Videos
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 25°
- Heat Index: 28°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 25°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:28:29 AM
- Sunset: 04:34:23 PM
- Dew Point: 25°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:28:29 AM
Sunset: 04:34:23 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: NNE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:27:32 AM
Sunset: 04:35:53 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: N @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:26:33 AM
Sunset: 04:37:23 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: S @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 07:25:31 AM
Sunset: 04:38:55 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 07:24:27 AM
Sunset: 04:40:27 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: SW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:23:21 AM
Sunset: 04:42 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: SE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 07:22:13 AM
Sunset: 04:43:33 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
