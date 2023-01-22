The Inland Northwest woke up to snow Sunday morning, yet the good news is most of it is melting as we prepare for a mostly dry work week.
Patchy areas of ice on the roadways across the region are possible for our Monday morning commute to work and school, as areas of snow that are still melting could become ice overnight due to freezing overnight low temperatures.
On top of this, there is a chance for light snowfall in the higher terrain of the Cascades and the north Idaho Panhandle early Monday morning mostly between six and nine a.m. There is a slight chance some of this snow will travel down to Spokane and Coeur d’Alene around nine and ten a.m., yet it will be little to no accumulation.
As for the Cascade Passes Sunday evening, Snoqualmie and Stevens toward the west are mostly clear. For Snoqualmie, no restrictions. For Stevens, traction tires are advised, and oversize vehicles are prohibited.
The main weather concerns this week is the likelihood of freezing fog moving into the region in the late night and early morning hours. Tuesday night before ten p.m. and after midnight, there is the chance to see patchy freezing fog in Spokane. This stretched into early Thursday morning, mainly between four and seven a.m. This could impact driving conditions, so be extra cautious while on the roads.
Despite this, this week will be mostly cloudy and calm with temperatures sticking toward the freezing side in the low to mid-30s, the overnight lows in the twenties and high teens.
There is a slight, 20% chance for more snowfall Friday.