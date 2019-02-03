Rain and snow Sunday will transition to all snow as an arctic boundary slips in from the north later today into tonight. Very cold temperatures are expected to arrive early for the work week as a cold Canadian air mass invades the region. This will likely deliver the coldest temperatures of the winter with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.
- Sunday Night - Snow, mainly before 4 am. Low around 16. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
- Monday - A 30 percent chance of snow before 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.