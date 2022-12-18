Light snowfall across the region began Saturday night and will continue into Monday morning, making for a slick morning commute. Meanwhile, the bitter cold will make you want to stay inside all week.
From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 10 a.m., the Spokane area, Palouse, and the Idaho Panhandle are under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service. Under this advisory, light snow is expected, ranging from 1-3 inches. Higher elevations may see a bit more, mainly in the mountain passes.
Here are the cities under this Advisory:
Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint, Rockford, Oakesdale, Davenport, Potlach, Pullman, Colfax, Moscow, Eastport, Hayden, Priest River, Tekoa, Schweitzer Mountain Road, La Crosse, Fairfield, Plummer, Genesee, Athol, Uniontown, and Rosalia.
New this Sunday evening is a Winter Weather Watch issued for parts of Idaho and into Montana.
From Tuesday at 7 a.m. to Wednesday at 10 a.m., most of the central Panhandle mountains will be under this watch. Additional snow fall between 4-7 inches is possible. There is a possibility for additional snowfall, for an eventual total 6-12 inches of snow.
The cities under this Watch are:
Osburn, St. Maries, Kellogg, Wallace, Fourth of July Pass, Dobson Pass, Lookout Pass, Fernwood, Mullan, and Pinehurst.
But it's not just snow to be mindful of! The roads will become very slick – especially on the bridges and overpasses, so take it slow! Travel could be very difficult. These hazardous conditions will likely stick around well into our Monday morning commute as the frigid temperatures ensure will the snow and ice will linger.
Cold Weather Ahead!
As we put the weekend behind us, you should be aware of the bitter temperatures ahead! Caused by an artic push of freezing air, the temps are expected to plummet beginning Sunday night.
Cities across the region, including downtown Spokane, will be in the single digits. Taking a look at this week’s seven-day forecast in Spokane, the coldest days will be Wednesday and Thursday; Wednesday’s daytime high forecasted to be 7 degrees, and Thursday only 9 degrees! The overnight lows will fall into the negatives Monday night, getting all the way down to -5 degrees by Wednesday night.
These temperatures will range 20-30 degrees below average. Be sure to dress for the weather and take shelter as needed. Be aware of the signs and symptoms of hypothermia!
Hypothermia is a medical emergency! If you notice signs of hypothermia, get medical attention immediately. Remove wet clothing, and get into a warm room as soon as possible. Learn more: https://t.co/a5LtbGM99m #WinterSafety pic.twitter.com/SYh77t2QmH— CDC Environment (@CDCEnvironment) December 16, 2022
After Thursday, temperatures will gradually warm up, while a slight chance of snow sticking around as we head into the holiday weekend!