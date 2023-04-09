Get ready for a rainy start to the work week! Showers are expected to persist across the state Sunday night into late Monday, before this storm system heads southeast into the Central Idaho Panhandle.
Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Pullman, and more cities across the region are under a Hydrologic Outlook, meaning minor flooding is possible the next couple of days as a moderate system brings plenty of rain to the Inland Northwest.
Flood watches are forecasted to go into effect Monday afternoon and remain active through Tuesday evening for various cities across the region, as well. Including Colville, Priest River, Keller, Chewelah, Sandpoint, Newport, and Kettle Falls. Overall counties include Bonner and Boundary in North Idaho, along with Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens in Washington.
As showers persist throughout the beginning of the week, there is potential for excessive runoff resulting in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas, especially areas with poor drainage. Rainfall amounts between one and three inches, combined with elevated snow melt, will increase the likelihood of this minor flooding across the region.
Temperatures will be warm Monday, with Spokane and Coeur d’Alene in the mid-60s. Some areas will even see temperatures rise to the low-80s, including Lewison and Kamiah!
By Tuesday, chances for showers decrease, and as we head into the rest of the work week conditions are looking to be much drier and sunnier!