Central and eastern Washington will be under a Red Flag Warning Sunday afternoon until Sunday night for high fire danger, due to gusty winds and low humidity.
We are under a NonStop Local Weather Alert for very dry and warm conditions, along with wind gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph, fueling the risk of fires starting and spreading rapidly across the region this weekend. The National Weather Service is calling for a Red Flag Warning to begin at 2 p.m. for Spokane, the Palouse, and west into the Columbia Basin and Tri-Cities/Yakima, lasting until 8 p.m.
We’ve seen these warnings all summer and know what they mean, please follow your local burn bans to help reduce the risk of any new fires sparking up! Use caution with fire triggers, like grills, cars, and campfires. Although the Red Flag Warnings are set to expire Sunday night, gusty winds will continue across Spokane on Monday, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.
Tuesday and on into next weekend, the weather pattern will shift and become cooler and more wet; we will be taking a big dip into the 60s for daytime highs, with the chance of rain showers on Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s, as well.