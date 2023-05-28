Memorial Day is looking to be full of perfect weather across the Inland Northwest, with sunshine and dry conditions on the way!
By Sunday night, most thunderstorm and shower activity will have dispersed east and south of Spokane and northern Idaho, making for a much calmer work week in comparison to what Memorial Day weekend brought to the region.
Tempertaures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across eastern Washington and north Idaho on Monday, reaching the high 80s across the Columbia Basin. Remember, water temperatures are still very cold – so if you are headed out onto your local lakes and rivers this Memorial Day, be extra cautious and remember a life jacket!
The arrival of a frontal, low-pressure system Tuesday into Thursday will cool things down a bit into the low and mid 70s and will also bring the chance of showers to the central and southern Idaho Panhandle.
By the end of the work week headed into next weekend, temperatures will be back into the low 80s across the INW!