This Friday morning many people across the Inland Northwest are waking up to a bit of wet and messy commute! Some areas even waking up to a very light dusting of overnight snow, mostly on the higher benches around Spokane like the South Hill, 5-Mile, and into Airway Heights. Conditions will improve as daytime highs rise to the low 50s.
As we get ready for the weekend, Saturday we will see a break between systems. Sunday, we will see another round of showers that will continue into the first half of the day on Monday.