This will be automatically updated with the most current Nonstop Local Weather forecast.

This Friday morning many people across the Inland Northwest are waking up to a bit of wet and messy commute! Some areas even waking up to a very light dusting of overnight snow, mostly on the higher benches around Spokane like the South Hill, 5-Mile, and into Airway Heights. Conditions will improve as daytime highs rise to the low 50s.

As we get ready for the weekend, Saturday we will see a break between systems. Sunday, we will see another round of showers that will continue into the first half of the day on Monday.

Daytime highs will remain below average in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s and overnight lows into the upper 30s and 40s. 

Tags