Our next system will usher in light snow for central Washington and the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho. The valleys will likely see more of a rain/snow mix or pockets of freezing rain with the passage of this frontal system and could create some issues for your morning commute Thursday.  
 
We will continue to see on and off chances for light mountain snow and valley rain through Friday, with daytime highs set to head up into the upper 30's and low 40's through the weekend and start of next week. 

Tags