Light snow will transition to a rain/snow mix and or rain for the valleys, with snow set to continue in the mountains through much of the day.
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the Spokane/CDA metro area, Washington and Idaho Palouse, Cascade Mountains, NE mountains of Washington as well as North Idaho into Western Montana. Be prepared for winter driving conditions. 
 
We transition to cooler and quieter weather for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 30's and overnight lows dipping into the mid to low 20's by Sunday night. 
 
Weather will be quiet start to the week, with our next system not set to arrive until Wednesday night/Thursday.
 
Happy New Year! 
 

