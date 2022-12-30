Messy weather Friday, Quiet as we usher in the New Year!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 33°
- Heat Index: 37°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 33°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:38:19 AM
- Sunset: 04:06:45 PM
- Dew Point: 33°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Overcast. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Overcast. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:38:19 AM
Sunset: 04:06:45 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 07:38:23 AM
Sunset: 04:07:38 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:38:24 AM
Sunset: 04:08:34 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: NW @ 3 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Overcast. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:38:22 AM
Sunset: 04:09:32 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:38:17 AM
Sunset: 04:10:33 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: E @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:38:10 AM
Sunset: 04:11:35 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 07:37:59 AM
Sunset: 04:12:40 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
