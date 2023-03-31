Messy weekend ahead!
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: 31°
- Heat Index: 38°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 31°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:30:51 AM
- Sunset: 07:18 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tomorrow
Light rain early. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 06:30:51 AM
Sunset: 07:18 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chance of Rain: 78%
Sunrise: 06:28:50 AM
Sunset: 07:19:25 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:26:49 AM
Sunset: 07:20:50 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:24:48 AM
Sunset: 07:22:15 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:22:47 AM
Sunset: 07:23:41 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:20:47 AM
Sunset: 07:25:06 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:18:47 AM
Sunset: 07:26:31 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
