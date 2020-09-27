Mild and Dry Start to the Week

The sun is out today, the birds are chirping, and it officially feels like fall! Today we saw high temperatures in the 60s with calm winds a few clouds. Moving forward expect a big warm up as an upper level high pressure system moves into the picture. For those who love hot weather, you are in luck!
The heat returns on Tuesday with highs being in the middle to upper 70s. The high pressure system sticks around for quite some time as highs are projected to be in the 80s by the weekend with no precipitation in sight. With that being said, we are still in fire season and the hot and dry conditions are not great news for fire crews who have already had a very busy summer. Please stay safe and have a great week everyone!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.