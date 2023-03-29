Mild conditions before our next system arrives for the weekend
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 36%
- Feels Like: 43°
- Heat Index: 47°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 43°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:34:50 AM
- Sunset: 07:15:05 PM
- Dew Point: 21°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. High 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy. High 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:34:50 AM
Sunset: 07:15:05 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:32:49 AM
Sunset: 07:16:30 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:30:47 AM
Sunset: 07:17:55 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 73%
Sunrise: 06:28:46 AM
Sunset: 07:19:20 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 06:26:45 AM
Sunset: 07:20:44 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:24:44 AM
Sunset: 07:22:09 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:22:44 AM
Sunset: 07:23:35 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.