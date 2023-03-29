Jenny Power KHQ
We are gearing up for more mild weather conditions today across Spokane. We will see partly sunny skies with relatively light winds and afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 50s. This will be the trend we see tomorrow as well!
 
Higher elevations and some of our local mountains are seeing snow. The eastern slopes of the Cascades, including Blewett Pass and Stevens Pass, may receive some snow accumulation with limited visibility at times and possible winter driving conditions tomorrow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Wednesday morning.
 
A series of weather systems arrives Friday and will last into the weekend bringing periods of gusty winds, valley rain and mountain snow. 
 

