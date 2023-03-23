Jenny Power KHQ

We are off to a mild start with start-time temperatures in the mid 30s and increasing clouds, however, these mild conditions won't last for long!

A cold front moves in later today bringing gusty winds and another round of valley rain and mountains snow for both today and Friday. Snow will increase this afternoon and evening for the Cascades, with winter weather advisories in place through Saturday morning. Be prepared for winter travel across all mountain passes through the weekend.
 
Temperatures are also set to drop back into the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows will head into the upper 20s and 30s,  with cool, breezy and unsettled weather expected through the weekend.  

