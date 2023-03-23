We are off to a mild start with start-time temperatures in the mid 30s and increasing clouds, however, these mild conditions won't last for long!
Mild start before next system arrives!
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 80%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:46:59 AM
- Sunset: 07:06:39 PM
- Dew Point: 35°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy with showers. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 52%
Sunrise: 06:46:59 AM
Sunset: 07:06:39 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:44:58 AM
Sunset: 07:08:04 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:42:57 AM
Sunset: 07:09:29 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:40:56 AM
Sunset: 07:10:54 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:38:54 AM
Sunset: 07:12:18 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:36:53 AM
Sunset: 07:13:43 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:34:52 AM
Sunset: 07:15:08 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
