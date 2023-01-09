Monday morning's commute was a bit dicey with yesterday's rain and below freezing temperatures.  You combine that with fog and freezing fog and it makes for some very icy roadways.  Please continue to take it easy out there! 
Our next system will move in mid-day, Monday, ushering in a round of valley rain and mountain snow.  Daytime highs will be in the upper 30's and low 40's.
We will likely see icy roadways, fog and freezing fog once again Tuesday morning with start time temperatures in the upper 20's and low 30's.  Otherwise, we are relatively quiet Tuesday and most of Wednesday, with our next system set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday delivering another round of valley rain and mountain snow. Weather will remain unsettled with the chance of on and off showers into the weekend.  Daytime highs will be mild, heading into the 40's, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30's, 

 

