We are waking up to mild weather conditions on this Wednesday! Dry across the region with start time temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Today we will see partly cloudy skies with a light breeze. This afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 70s before falling to the upper 40s overnight.
A couple of quick hitting systems will slide north and bring a chance of light sprinkles to the higher elevations of North Idaho and SE Washington Thursday night into Friday morning.
Into the weekend expect beautiful weather! Partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures that will bump back up into the low 80s.