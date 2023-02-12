A cold front coming from the Pacific late Sunday night will bring a wintry mix to the lowlands Monday morning, kicking the dry and sunny weather out for a couple of days.
By early Monday morning, parts of Washington and the Idaho Panhandle could see light rain and snowfall, while the Cascades and mountain ranges across the Panhandle will also have a good shot at seeing some snow showers. On top of this, much of the state including Spokane will experience gusty winds, possibly getting as high as 31 mph in the Lilac City.
This cold front will continue to move across Eastern WA and North Idaho through Tuesday morning, moving farther east toward Montana just in time for Valentine’s Day festivities Tuesday evening. The not-so-great news is that Tuesday’s day-time high will most likely be the coolest high we see all week, around 37 degrees.
After this, most days we will see temperatures in the low-40s!
Wednesday through Friday night, forecast trends remain on track for a quiet rest of the week, clear skies peeking through the clouds. However, there is potential for another system to arrive late Friday bringing additional light snowfall; this stretches into the weekend.