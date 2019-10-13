It was a cloudy and rainy Sunday in Spokane, but those showers are working their way out of our area this evening. We're going to dip to about 35 degrees for an overnight low, and we'll potentially see some light fog as we head into Monday. Take it slow and be safe if you're driving in the morning!
That fog should burn off as we make our way through the morning, and we'll see sunshine and a daytime high of 57 degrees in Spokane on Monday. We'll dip into the mid 30s again on Monday night, and our high temperatures should warm up into the low 60s by Tuesday.
Things are expected to change on Wednesday. Rain is expected to be a part of our daily forecast through next weekend, at the very least. We will probably see a good bit of fog as well. Temperatures will start to drop again on Thursday, and we'll work our way down to a possible daytime high of only 49 degrees for next Sunday.
