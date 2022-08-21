A clear Sunday night will turn into a rainy Monday, with isolated storms throughout the region, as we head into the third week of August.
The start of this work week is going to be different than weeks past, as the Inland Northwest and down south toward the Palouse will experience some rain for the first time in what feels like a long time!
Current radar is showing rain showers and possible thunderstorms hitting the LC Valley and the Palouse around seven a.m. Monday, lasting until possibly one p.m. Monday is the first day of school for the Washington State University Cougars and the University of Idaho Vandals, so as students are heading to class, they may want to pack an umbrella!
With that, around nine a.m. is when those showers will be sitting directly over Spokane. Forecast models indicate it will be mostly rain for the greater Spokane area, but a higher chance of thunderstorms toward the Idaho Panhandle. Around 11 a.m. is when the storms seem to be hitting their peak.
Monday evening will bring relief to Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho as a whole, as those showers and storms move farther east into Montana.
After this stormy Monday, the region will relax with sunshine and warm weather once again, sticking to thehigh-80s and low-90s all the way to next weekend.