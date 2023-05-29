High temperatures are continuing their May trend of being well above average. Instability cleared on Memorial Day with after a weekend full of pop-up thunderstorms. Spokane and Coeur d'Alene just barely reached 80 degrees for Memorial Day temperatures.
Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low fifties with little cloud cover. Tuesday will also be mostly clear with temperatures slightly cooler than on Monday.
On Wednesday, a front will move in dropping temperatures a few more degrees and bringing some late morning or early afternoon rain to parts of Eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle.
After that, temperatures will rise all the way through the beginning of next week.