After a calm and sunny Monday, most of the week is looking to follow suit. Tonight, we'll watch for temperatures to get to the low-20s with calm wind. We may start to see a little fog forming overnight and sticking around for Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will gradually get warmer through the week. Daytime highs will sit in the low-40s Tuesday and the upper-40s by Friday. All of that sunshine means there's little opportunity for clouds to trap any heat at the surface, meaning our overnight lows will get pretty cold. We're watching for temperatures to get into the low-20s and even the upper-teens this week.
By Saturday, that next round of showers pushes through and lasts through Sunday. At this point, it looks like valley rain and mountain snow, but we'll have a better idea as we get a little closer.
