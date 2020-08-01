Today we cooled things down very nicely with temperatures being in the 80s under mostly clear skies. Tonight, look for clouds to form and low temperatures being in the 50s and 60s. An upper level high pressure system builds temporarily, bringing yet another hot day to the Evergreen State. A cold front moves across eastern Washington on Monday bringing some instability and cooler temperatures. Wind gusts expected to be upwards of 20 mph for some areas in the Cascades.
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 21%
- Feels Like: 88°
- Heat Index: 88°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 88°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:27:37 AM
- Sunset: 08:23:40 PM
- Dew Point: 44°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:27:37 AM
Sunset: 08:23:40 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: S @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:28:54 AM
Sunset: 08:22:13 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:30:11 AM
Sunset: 08:20:44 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Clear. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:31:29 AM
Sunset: 08:19:14 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SW @ 5mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:32:48 AM
Sunset: 08:17:42 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:34:06 AM
Sunset: 08:16:08 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:35:26 AM
Sunset: 08:14:33 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
