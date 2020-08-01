Today we cooled things down very nicely with temperatures being in the 80s under mostly clear skies. Tonight, look for clouds to form and low temperatures being in the 50s and 60s. An upper level high pressure system builds temporarily, bringing yet another hot day to the Evergreen State. A cold front moves across eastern Washington on Monday bringing some instability and cooler temperatures. Wind gusts expected to be upwards of 20 mph for some areas in the Cascades.

Tags