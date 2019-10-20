It's another rainy evening in Spokane, but sunshine is just a few days away.
Spokane will see rain for the rest of Sunday night, and temperatures will drop to the upper 30s. It looks like tonight's main weather story for the lower elevations will be that rain, but that isn't the case for the mountain passes.
There are still some winter weather advisories in effect for mountain snow in the Idaho Panhandle and western Montana. Elevations above 4000 ft. could see several inches of snow overnight. This means the mountain passes could be extremely slick.
Drivers should be prepared for winter conditions, especially when driving near Lookout Pass, Lolo Pass or Lost Trail Pass. At this point, the winter weather advisories for mountain snow are set to expire on around 8 or 9 a.m. Monday morning.
Spokane will see some cloud cover through Monday morning, and we'll see rain pick back up around 2 p.m. or so. Our daytime highs will climb to the low 50s, and rainy conditions are expected to persist through Monday night into Tuesday morning. We're also tracking wind gusts upwards of 20 MPH for Monday night into Tuesday morning. The sun should come back out by Tuesday afternoon, and we should see sunny conditions for most of the coming week.
