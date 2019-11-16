Keep that umbrella handy, because more showers are on the way to Spokane.
We'll see a chance of those showers late Saturday afternoon, then things will die down a bit during the late evening hours. We'll see cloudy conditions and mild lows in the low 40s for Saturday night. The rain will pick up again during the overnight hours and stay with us into Sunday morning.
Sunday's showers will mainly stick with us in the morning, although it's possible they may stick around through the early afternoon for some areas. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, and Spokane will see daytime highs in the low 50s. The pesky fog we've been dealing with lately will show back up late Sunday night. Expect overnight lows in the the upper 30s.
Monday and Tuesday will bring more showers to the region, along with highs in the low 50s and upper 40s. We should see sunshine and nice conditions stick around once we hit Wednesday. We'll see temperatures gradually drop as we go through the week, hitting the low 40s by next weekend.
