Snow is falling out there across the region today. It's starting out as light snow, but it's looking to pick up in Spokane by the midday hours. Around the early afternoon, we'll see some of that snow turn to rain/snow mix as temperatures reach the mid-30s. The showers will begin to taper off this evening in the Spokane area, starting off a break in the showers for a couple of days. We're not expecting much accumulation here in Spokane, we'll see about an inch at most.
If you need to do any travel over mountain passes, put it off until Sunday if you can. This storm is hitting the Cascades hard. Much of that area is under a Winter Storm Warning and both Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass are covered in snow. Give yourself lots of extra time and be prepared for icy conditions across mountain passes until Sunday when this storm moves out.
Any travel across the Inland Northwest has the potential to be very icy today with this system still impacting our region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Saturday night here in the Spokane metro area to alert drivers of these road conditions. Secondary roads that haven't been plowed or treated yet will be extra dangerous. This next round of snow serves as a big reminder to be kind to your plow drivers as they are working around the clock to improve road conditions!
We get a break from the snow on Sunday as temperatures move up into the mid- to upper-30s, meaning mountain travel will be much safer by tomorrow. On Tuesday, that next round of snow is going to move through. Those showers will stick around all week, although temperatures will boost to the low-40s by Thursday. This system will turn to rain by that point in the week, though the higher elevations will continue to see snow.
