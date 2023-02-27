Today we are starting off with calm conditions and a beautiful sunrise, but, we have more snow on the way! We will see a series of light bands of snow over the a 48 hour period.
Snow across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will pick up this afternoon and evening with total daytime snow accumulations of about a half inch possible. The snow showers will continue overnight tonight and into Tuesday with the heaviest accumulations anticipated Tuesday morning. Snow total accumulations from Monday at 10 a.m. to Tuesday at 4 p.m. are between 1 and 3 inches.
The daytime high in Spokane will be about 36 degrees while the overnight low will drop to about 26, leading to refreezing and icy road conditions.
We will see a brief break from the snow on Wednesday before it returns for Thursday. Snow showers are also expected for the weekend ahead!