Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
This system will gradually move up the state, until centering around central WA and parts of western WA Sunday afternoon. This is looking to be lighter snowfall, meaning less than an inch expected.
By Sunday evening, around four to five p.m., the system is hovering over the Inland NW – Spokane and Coeur d’Alene seeing snowfall through the evening into early Monday morning, before the system spreads out and moves Montana by three a.m. Monday.
With this system in mind, parts of the state are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Whitman, Garfield, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone, Nez Perce County, among others, are under this advisory until Monday at noon. Benton, Walla Walla, and Columbia County are under an advisory as well, yet theirs expires Sunday night at ten p.m.
Under these advisories, one to three inches of snow is possible, and the concern of very slick, icy roadways remain intact.
After Sunday’s mixed snowfall, we will get a break from snowfall Monday through Wednesday, until the chance for more showers come Thursday. The temperatures across the region are sitting “uncomfortably” in the low and mid-20s, with the overnight lows in teens and single digits in some cities.
Bundle up and stay safe this week!