Futurecast for 12/13/2020
We're preparing for more snow to fall across the Inland Northwest for your Sunday. In Spokane, we're watching for that snow to start falling midday, and continue to fall throughout much of the day.
 
Accumulations from Sunday's system look minimal, we're expecting up to an inch in Spokane, although some models say we might get closer to 2 inches. Over the Cascades though, we're watching for much more snow though, closer to half a foot in some spots. If you plan on heading over those mountain passes Sunday, please be prepared for winter driving conditions and give yourself lots of extra time. That'll be good advice through all of next week as well as we're tracking more snow.
 
We get a break from the showers on Monday, but a few more systems linger off the coast. Prepare for off and on showers this week, with a warming trend turning the showers to rain by the end of the week. If you're traveling to the west side over those mountain passes any time soon, prepare for winter driving conditions!

