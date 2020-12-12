More snow on the way!
Sydnee Stelle
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 31°
- Heat Index: 31°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 31°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:29:49 AM
- Sunset: 03:57:59 PM
- Dew Point: 26°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Occasional snow showers. High 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:29:49 AM
Sunset: 03:57:59 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: NE @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:30:40 AM
Sunset: 03:58:06 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: E @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:31:29 AM
Sunset: 03:58:16 PM
Humidity: 91%
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:32:15 AM
Sunset: 03:58:28 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:32:58 AM
Sunset: 03:58:44 PM
Humidity: 91%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:33:39 AM
Sunset: 03:59:02 PM
Humidity: 94%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:34:18 AM
Sunset: 03:59:24 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
