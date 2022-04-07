Jenny Power KHQ
Tonight, in Spokane we will see mostly calm conditions with partly cloudy skies and an east wind 3 to 5 mph. The overnight low in Spokane tonight will be in the mid 40s at 44 degrees. Tomorrow a cold front will move across the Inland Northwest and we will see a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. It will be cloudy through mid-morning with a gradual clearing into the afternoon. The daytime high will be near 60 degrees for Friday. The cold front that is moving through will also bring some breezy conditions with a variable wind between 15 and 20 mph, however, winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
 

