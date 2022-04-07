Mostly calm conditions in Spokane Thursday night
- Humidity: 34%
- Feels Like: 61°
- Heat Index: 61°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 61°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:16:24 AM
- Sunset: 07:28:20 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Showers early with mainly sunny skies later in the day as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. High around 60F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:16:24 AM
Sunset: 07:28:20 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:14:25 AM
Sunset: 07:29:46 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SW @ 23 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:12:26 AM
Sunset: 07:31:11 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:10:28 AM
Sunset: 07:32:36 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:08:30 AM
Sunset: 07:34:02 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: E @ 11 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:06:33 AM
Sunset: 07:35:27 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:04:36 AM
Sunset: 07:36:53 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
