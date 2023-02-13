The current weather system moving through is resulting in significant snow over mountain passes. Snoqualmie Pass remains closed due to heavy snow falling at times resulting in multiple collisions near the summit. Showers should start to weaken over the Cascades after midnight, but continue into Tuesday morning over the Blue Mountains and mountains in the East Idaho Panhandle.
Winter Storm Warnings remain in place for most of the Blue Mountains and part of the Cascades. Winter Weather Advisories remain for the Northeast Blue Mountains including Asotin and Garfield County, the Camas Prairie, and the Eastern Idaho Panhandle Mountains. Those alerts are set to expire tomorrow.
Precipitation will clear out through Valentine's Day, resulting in mostly clear skies Tuesday night. Overnight temperatures will be cooler for the next couple of nights, dropping into the mid-high 20s for the Spokane region.
The next round of active weather is set to move in toward next weekend.