Mountain snow impacts passes, flood advisories still in place for parts of the Inland Northwest

Today we will see a drier weather pattern across the Spokane area. However, due to warming temperatures, melting snow and the recent rain, a Flood Advisory is still in place. We are continuing to see minor flooding in low-lying areas as well as areas that have poor drainage. Remember to never drive through standing water as it can be hazardous. A Flood Warning remains in place for Paradise Creek on the Palouse. Flooding conditions have been raised to moderate and is currently impacting Latah County and the eastern portion of Whitman County.
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the Cascade Mountains as well as North Idaho into Western Montana. The Cascades are seeing an additional snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Be prepared for winter driving conditions. Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass are currently open but traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited.
For North Idaho into Western Montana, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations are between 4 to 8 inches however higher elevations could see an additional 12 inches.
Avalanche Danger is still high and there is currently a Back Country Avalanche Warning in place for parts of North Idaho and Western Montana. Travel through avalanche terrain right now is not recommended. Use caution and be safe.
The daytime high in Spokane today will be near 42 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions. The next system will arrive Thursday into Friday bringing mixed precipitation. This weekend for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, conditions will be mostly dry with temperatures ranging in the 30s.