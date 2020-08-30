Much Cooler Start to the Week!

Today we saw temperatures remaining in the 70s after a cold front passed through the area yesterday. Tonight showers come through the Inland Northwest as an upper level disturbance is expected to bring some moisture into the region. While this is great news for fire crews fighting forest fires, we are not forecasting measurable amounts for most of Washington. Much of the rain is expected along the panhandle of Idaho.
Showers could linger tomorrow before 8 A.M. as we start out with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds clear by mid afternoon. Expect a big warm up by the middle of this week with a high pressure system building into the Northwest! Have a safe week everyone!
