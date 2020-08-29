Much Needed Relief Coming!

Mother Nature brought us a warm but breezy day as a dry cold front moved through our area. These strong breezes put us under a Red Flag Warning through 11 PM, but come tomorrow we have some big changes. Tonight expect low temperatures in the 40s and 50s with some gusty winds hanging around. High temperatures are forecasted to only be in the 70s tomorrow, something that we have not seen a whole lot of this summer. Chance of rain possible from Sunday night into Monday, moving out of our area in the early hours of Monday morning. A much more stable week is ahead of us, with plenty of sun and consistent temperatures in the 80s!

Tags