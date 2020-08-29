Much Needed Relief Coming!

Mother Nature brought us a warm but breezy day as a dry cold front moved through our area. These strong breezes put us under a Red Flag Warning through 11 PM, but come tomorrow we have some big changes. Tonight expect low temperatures in the 40s and 50s with some gusty winds hanging around. High temperatures are forecasted to only be in the 70s tomorrow, something that we have not seen a whole lot of this summer. Chance of rain possible from Sunday night into Monday, moving out of our area in the early hours of Monday morning. A much more stable week is ahead of us, with plenty of sun and consistent temperatures in the 80s!
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINDY WITH LOW HUMIDITY THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE COMBINATION OF WINDY CONDITIONS, LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS, AND DRY VEGETATION WILL LEAD TO THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID FIRE SPREAD FOR ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES. LOW HUMIDITY WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE NIGHT LEADING TO POOR RH RECOVERY OVER MOST DISTRICTS. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LOWER ELEVATIONS OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 676 EAST WASHINGTON SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 676), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 677 EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 677) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 684 EAST WASHINGTON OKANOGAN/METHOW VALLEYS (ZONE 684). * WINDS: NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. LOCALIZED GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH THE ELLENSBURG, WENATCHEE AND WATERVILLE AREAS. * TIMING: SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 12 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS WILL CREATE THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID FIRE SPREAD FOR ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&
Currently in Spokane
Images
Videos
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 15%
- Feels Like: 82°
- Heat Index: 82°
- Wind: 16 mph
- Wind Chill: 82°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:05:09 AM
- Sunset: 07:34:38 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 78F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:05:09 AM
Sunset: 07:34:38 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: NW @ 15mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:06:31 AM
Sunset: 07:32:40 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:07:52 AM
Sunset: 07:30:41 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: NW @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:13 AM
Sunset: 07:28:42 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:10:35 AM
Sunset: 07:26:43 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:11:56 AM
Sunset: 07:24:43 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:13:17 AM
Sunset: 07:22:43 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
