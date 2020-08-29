Much Needed Relief Coming!

Weather Alert

...WINDY WITH LOW HUMIDITY THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE COMBINATION OF WINDY CONDITIONS, LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS, AND DRY VEGETATION WILL LEAD TO THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID FIRE SPREAD FOR ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES. LOW HUMIDITY WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE NIGHT LEADING TO POOR RH RECOVERY OVER MOST DISTRICTS. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LOWER ELEVATIONS OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 676 EAST WASHINGTON SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 676), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 677 EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 677) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 684 EAST WASHINGTON OKANOGAN/METHOW VALLEYS (ZONE 684). * WINDS: NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. LOCALIZED GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH THE ELLENSBURG, WENATCHEE AND WATERVILLE AREAS. * TIMING: SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 12 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS WILL CREATE THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID FIRE SPREAD FOR ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&