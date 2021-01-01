2021 is kicking off with patchy fog so please keep those headlights on if you are out and about! We will look for some spotty showers today. The northern valleys are starting off with snow, but will see a transition to rain this afternoon.
The stronger band is expected to arrive later on tonight which will bring rain to Spokane. Please make sure storm drains are cleared! We will keep a close eye on flooding concerns with temperatures rising well above normal. Typically we are sitting at freezing for our daytime high, for today we are making our way into the low 40s.
Tomorrow we are cranking it up potentially all the way to the mid 40s. It's going to be a relatively warm, wet and windy weekend. Our big weekend storm arrives Saturday into Sunday. It will bring valley rain and heavy mountain snow. This is great news for our ski resorts, but not so great for anyone who needs to travel over the passes. Winds in Spokane will also sit around 15-20mph on Saturday.
Overall, it is looking like January is going to remain wetter than average but also warmer than average. If you love a winter with snow in the mountains, but not so much in the valleys this is a great forecast for you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.